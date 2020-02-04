Innovation on Ganja-Boyuk Kasik railway route in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

New railroad switches are being installed on the Ganja-Boyuk Kasik railway route in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

A total of 171 switches are planned to be installed in this direction of the railway, according to the report.

“The process was launched in August last year, and 119 such railroad switches have been updated so far,” reads the report. “Six more switches are planned to be updated at Tovuz station Feb. 5. The work is carried out by specialized railway enterprises No. 5 and No. 11 of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. The switches are being installed on reinforced concrete beams, and this ensures increased traffic safety, and also allows increasing the speed of trains.”

