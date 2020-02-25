Azerbaijan Airlines switch to new Amadeus technologies in field of passenger service (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Amadeus delegation headed by Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President, Airlines, Middle East, Turkey & Africa has arrived in Baku for a working visit.

The successful integration of Amadeus Altéa Passenger Services Systems (PSS) new solution by Azerbaijan’s National air carrier was discussed at a meeting with AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov. This solution will allow AZAL to personalize passenger services and will qualitatively improve the functionality of the booking system, take-off control, inventory database and income management systems.

The advantages of Altéa will also be noticed by the airline's travel agents. The quality of stock-taking and booking management systems will be significantly improved due to the centralized storage of passenger name records (PNR).

"We continue our active cooperation with Amadeus, a leading aviation IT solutions provider. Switching to the new Altea PSS system will allow us to improve the quality of services provided to AZAL passengers", - Jahangir Asgarov noted.

According to Jahangir Asgarov, due to the maintenance to the new system, passengers have encountered some inconveniences with online booking for a certain period. However, the system is now functioning normal and almost all these issues have been resolved.

“By implementing Amadeus’ Altea PSS and Revenue Management solutions, Azerbaijan Airlines can provide its customers with an even greater level of service. The country’s flag carrier will be able to support the growing travel demand to Azerbaijan as it forms part of the Altéa global community of airlines working to provide seamless travel solutions for travelers”, Maher Koubaa noted.

It should be noted that Amadeus solutions are actively used at Heydar Aliyev International Airport as well. The capital’s airport, having implemented the latest Amadeus solutions last summer, became the first airport in the world to fully switch to cloud technologies.

"Azerbaijan Airlines” (AZAL) is a major air carrier and one of the leaders of the aviation community of the CIS countries. Total route network of the airline is 40 destinations in 25 countries. “Azerbaijan Airlines” and its subsidiary low-cost carrier Buta Airways carried a total of more than 2.6 million passengers in 2019.