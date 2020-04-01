Azerbaijani increasing limit on preferential electricity consumption for population (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

Trend:

The limit on preferential electricity consumption for the population has been increased from 300 kilowatt hours to 400 kilowatt hours in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 1.

This has been indicated in the support program on utility bills for electricity consumption, developed upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated March 19, 2020.

In accordance with the program, the limit of preferential electricity consumption for the population is being increased by 100 kilowatt hours - from 300 to 400 kilowatt hours.