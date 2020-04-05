Banks, insurance companies exempted from making payments in Azerbaijan in April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

The banks and insurance companies in Azerbaijan are exempted from making payments to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in April, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

There is the corresponding information in the "Plan of measures on the implementation of the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020" “On a number of measures to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) and sharp fluctuations as a result of coronavirus in the global energy market and stock market, on the economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, macroeconomic stability, issues of employment in the country and business entities" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The purpose of this plan is to render additional support to the financial sector, on which coronavirus has had a negative impact.