PROKON signed a contract within the turnaround project of LukOil Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez

PROKON Construction and Engineering has been awarded a contract for the turnaround project of LukOil Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez.

Within the framework of the contract, PROKON will undertake mechanical installation works within the shutdown and capital reconstruction periods of LukOil Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez in 2020-2022. The first planned shutdown will be held in April and May 2020 and PROKON will uninstall pipe material and install WDI pipes in 60 days. 40% of the staff involved in the project are citizens of Azerbaijan. The details of further turnaround works in 2020-2022 will be provided to PROKON by amendments.

‘PROKON expanded in Russia by establishing Prokon Construction and Engineering in 2019. With the expanding to the new market, Prokon started to export significant expertise and contribute to Russian market with professional force from Azerbaijan. This contract is a big step in settling down and exploring the market’ General Director of Prokon Construction and Engineering in Russia, Ozgur Karan said.

Established in Azerbaijan in 2012 as a construction and project management subsidiary of Nobel Oil Services, a UK-registered group of companies, PROKON has become one of the leading local companies delivering large-scale projects in the industrial construction. The company adheres to the highest standards of both operational and financial performance.