NEQSOL Holding announces the appointment of new Deputy CEO, Head of Telecom

NEQSOL Holding announced that Mr. Cenk Serdar is appointed the new Deputy CEO, Head of Telecom at the holding. Mr. Serdar is also appointed as the Member of the Boards of Directors of the telecommunications companies within the holding, namely Bakcell and Vodafone Ukraine.

Mr. Cenk Serdar has over 20 years of experience in telecommunications industry gained in more than 30 developed and emerging markets. Mr. Serdar held high-level management positions at Saudi Telecom Group for 6 years and Vodafone Group for 5 years with operations spanning across more than 20 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. In addition to his senior positions at other companies, he was also a member of the boards of directors of various telecommunications, technology and financial companies. Mr. Cenk Serdar has an MBA degree from Wharton School and he is also a Fulbright scholar.

“Our holding is constantly developing and expanding its operations. As the Deputy CEO, Head of Telecom at NEQSOL Holding, Mr. Cenk Serdar is supervising the Holding's telecommunications business. I believe that his deep knowledge of the telecom sector will bring valuable experience to our holding,” said Mr. Yusif Jabbarov, the CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

“NEQSOL Holding holds strong positions on the telecommunications markets of Azerbaijan and Ukraine. The holding’s telecommunications companies, namely Bakcell and Vodafone Ukraine, gained significant achievements on their respective markets. By working together with the professional teams of the holding and our telecom companies, I will apply the best of my experience for further development of the holding,” said Mr. Cenk Serdar.

NEQSOL Holding’s main areas of business operations include oil and gas, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries. The group companies operate in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, the UAE and others. Telecommunications companies within holding provide mobile services, internet backbone connectivity and international traffic transit, and other services.