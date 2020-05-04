Gold price up in Azerbaijan on May 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 4 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 19.261 manat and amounted to 2,887.646 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0055 manat and amounted to 25.4023 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.639 manat and amounted to 1,301.648 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 67.278 manat and amounted to 3,273.044 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 4, 2020 May 1, 2020 Gold XAU 2,887.646 2,868.385 Silver XAG 25.4023 25.4078 Platinum XPT 1,301.648 1,311.287 Palladium XPD 3,273.044 3,340.322

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 4)