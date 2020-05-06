Azerbaijan’s economy minister attends Turkic Council’s videoconference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Economy ministers and heads of customs services of Turkic Council member states held discussions via videoconference on May 6, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry told Trend.

Representatives of observer states in the Turkic Council also joined the event.

The videoconference focused on the joint efforts to resolve the issues raised by the heads of state during the extraordinary summit of the Turkic Council held on the initiative and under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on April 10.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, who currently chairs the organization, was the event moderator.

The discussions focused on the current economic situation in member states, developing joint proposals and practical measures on eliminating the negative socio-economic consequences of COVID-19, as well as the ways of further enhancing the cooperation in the corresponding spheres during the post-pandemic period.

Jabbarov pointed out that COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan are low as a result of the numerous timely measures taken under the leadership and direct control of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

As a model of well-thought-out and focused policy, Azerbaijan compares favorably in this sense, according to the minister.

Jabbarov gave detailed information on operational and systematic measures implemented primarily based on solidarity between the state and the citizens, in order to protect people's health, reduce the impact of the pandemic on the national economy, provide support to entrepreneurs and employees who have lost their jobs, and to maintain jobs, ensure social protection of the population, as well as prepare real soil to apply a new model of economic development in the post-pandemic period.