5 million beating hearts of Azercell! (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

The leading mobile operator congratulated its 5th million subscriber!

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, which entered into the new era of its activity and revealed the new brand identity in June last year, continued initiatives aimed at providing the best customer experience and making lives of its subscribers easier through innovative and digital solutions. As a result of these efforts, the customer base of Azercell, the choice of the majority of the country's population, has already exceeded 5 million!

Elvin Mirzayev, a resident of Sabirabad district, became Azercell’s 5th million subscriber. The leading mobile operator of the country Azercell welcomed the 5th million member of the family with the special gifts.

As an exclusive telecom partner of Apple Inc. in the country, Azercell presented its new subscriber a new iPhone SE smartphone with a modern design, powerful processor and camera, as well as 1-year free subscription to the tariff “Sərbəst75”.

It is no coincidence, that celebration of this significant event in the history of the company took place during the pandemic outbreak. Welcoming its 5th million subscriber during the global tense backdrop, the leader mobile operator of the country Azercell proved, that the company pursuing the right customer-oriented policy.

Serving its customers in an enhanced working mode during these difficult days, Azercell also initiated a number of projects aimed at maintaining economic stability and improving social welfare in the country.

Thus, Azercell carried out various actions to support mobile communication users as well as provide food assistance to more than 10,000 low-income families across the country since the first days of the pandemic.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC highly appreciates the trust of its subscribers and states that the company will continue to operate in line with the principles of transparency and work on applying the latest innovations in the area of communications, as well as making the best customer experience available to everyone in the country.