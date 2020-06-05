144 Azerbaijani citizens return from Ankara to Baku via Azerbaijan Airlines' flight (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

On June 5, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC,the national air carrier of Azerbaijan, performed a charter flight from Ankara delivering 144 Azerbaijani citizens to Baku.

All passengers are quarantined on the mandatory basis.

AZAL performs charter flights to return compatriots to their homeland in accordance with a plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.