AZAL: Ticket prices to be set after resumption of international flights i
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11
By Samir Ali – Trend:
The ticket prices will be set after the resumption of international flights, Eldar Hajiyev, vice president of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), said.
Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 11.
"The issue related to the new ticket prices is not being discussed now,” vice president added. “It will be considered after the resumption of international flights. The seats will be limited. The passengers will be provided with protective equipment. Presently, AZAL does not think about an increase in ticket prices."
