UNEC graduate achieves highest result in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

A graduate of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has achieved the highest result in the country according to the GAI.

Eltaj Rajabov, a graduate of the faculty of Economics, majoring in "International Relations", scored 99.84 points and took first place among graduates of other universities in the country according to the General Average Success Index (GAI).

In accordance with the tradition of the university, the name of E. Rajabov was engraved on the stone of honor of the UNEC for the highest score (98.53).

During his 4-year education, E. Rajabov has won UNEC's TOP 15 scholarships. E. Rajabov, who plans to study for a master's degree in Germany, also received a DAAD scholarship funded by the German government.