Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers cancels several decisions regarding agricultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.3

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan canceled several decisions related to agricultural sector, Trend reports.

According to the respective order signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers "On approval of the rules for issuing subsidies to cotton and tobacco producers via the state budget funds" No. 439 dated November 3, 2016 was abolished.

The decisions "On calculation of the amount of subsidies issued to persons engaged in the production types of raw cocoons accepted by enterprises for the processing of cocoons and the production of silk” and "On approval of the rules for issuing subsidies to persons engaged in the production of cocoons for each kilogram of all types of raw cocoons accepted by enterprises involved in the processing of cocoons and the production of silk" No. 85 dated March 10, 2017, as well as decision "On approval of the rules for the provision of subsidies to individuals and legal entities engaged in beekeeping, for each bee family (hive)" No. 400 dated September 18, 2018, were also abolished.