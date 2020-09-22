Azercosmos begins cooperation with ViewMedia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Zhale Qasimova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC has established a formal partnership with ViewMedia, which operates in the field of global broadcasting services and broadcasts television and radio channels over multiple platforms worldwide, Trend reports referring to Azercosmos.

ViewMedia will provide digital satellite services to its customers in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa via the Azerspace-1 satellite.

The company broadcasts more than 150 TV and radio channels worldwide from many terrestrial platforms and ensures easy distribution of video content to carriers through its high-quality infrastructure.