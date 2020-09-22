Azercosmos begins cooperation with ViewMedia

Economy 22 September 2020 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azercosmos begins cooperation with ViewMedia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Zhale Qasimova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC has established a formal partnership with ViewMedia, which operates in the field of global broadcasting services and broadcasts television and radio channels over multiple platforms worldwide, Trend reports referring to Azercosmos.

ViewMedia will provide digital satellite services to its customers in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa via the Azerspace-1 satellite.

The company broadcasts more than 150 TV and radio channels worldwide from many terrestrial platforms and ensures easy distribution of video content to carriers through its high-quality infrastructure.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ceramic plant being prepared to launch in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region
Ceramic plant being prepared to launch in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region
Turkmengas to purchase chemical products via tender
Turkmengas to purchase chemical products via tender
WTL ready to implement new project in Turkmenistan
WTL ready to implement new project in Turkmenistan
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan permits flights for Abu Dhabi low-cost airline Transport 18:22
Georgian company AgroKartli expect to increase apple crop Business 18:03
New ambassador of Netherlands to Azerbaijan arrives in Baku Politics 17:55
Azerbaijan eyes to open two more DOST Centers till late 2020 Society 17:47
Azerbaijan's ADY Express reveals cargo handling volumes via BTK railway Business 17:47
Georgian Railway sees increase in cargo transportation Transport 17:42
Germany increases export volumes to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 17:42
Industrial production to be increased in Uzbek regions Business 17:41
Uzbekistan boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 17:41
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new kindergarten (PHOTO) Politics 17:40
ADIF discloses amount of сompensations made to clients of closed banks Economy 17:37
Kazakhstan Air Astana to resume direct flights to Russia Business 17:37
IRI's International Assessment Team Arrives Ahead of Georgia’s Parliamentary Elections Georgia 17:36
Iran’s NISOC can increase extraction coefficient Oil&Gas 17:32
Kazakhstan's progress on cereals and legumes harvesting revealed as of Sept.22 Business 17:31
Bahar Azadi gold coin price climbs Finance 17:31
Azercosmos begins cooperation with ViewMedia Economy 17:24
National Bank of Georgia to sell funds at foreign exchange auction Finance 17:23
COVID-19 pandemic negatively affects Georgian Sarajishvili's company Business 17:19
Ceramic plant being prepared to launch in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Business 17:16
Iran Customs Administration to facilitate release of imported goods Business 17:15
Azerbaijan to upgrade local hydrological networks Business 17:09
Construction of new apartments across Iran's towns going full speed Business 17:01
Int'l community must stop terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Lebanese lawyer Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:57
Review of Georgian livestock export to Azerbaijan Business 16:52
More Kazakh citizens sent back home from Azerbaijan by sea Society 16:52
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Bulbula settlement (PHOTO) Politics 16:49
Georgia plans to create low-cost airline Business 16:46
Volume of cotton fiber exports from Azerbaijan revealed Economy 16:42
Turkmengas to purchase chemical products via tender Tenders 16:42
Iran discloses number of small mines restored Business 16:39
Uzbekistan considers joining research of vaccine for COVID-19 Uzbekistan 16:38
Iran increases amount of foreign currency assigned to importers Finance 16:36
Siemens sees market value of energy spin-off above $20 billion Europe 16:31
Produce in Georgia agency to begin accepting applications for its Micro and Small Business Support Program Business 16:24
Uzbekistan increases electric cars import Transport 16:23
Iran’s Khouzestan Steel Company reaches new production level record Business 16:21
“Protect the Caspian Sea” with support of Bakcell and its partners (PHOTO) Society 16:20
Updates on Uzbekistan’s nuclear progress Oil&Gas 16:19
EY Azerbaijan officially announces the start of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition Society 16:19
Subsidiary of KazMunayGas to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 16:18
Cement imports by US from Turkey slightly up amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 16:18
IMF: Economic growth in Uzbekistan to be positive due to growth in construction sector Finance 16:18
Azerbaijan's CBA discloses amount of foreign currency bought by local banks Finance 16:18
Russia lowers import of Turkish clothes Turkey 16:17
Geostat reveals volume of citrus fruits exported by Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 16:15
Romanian WEVO company implementing state projects in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) ICT 16:15
WTL ready to implement new project in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16:12
Review of Georgian corn export to Azerbaijan Business 15:50
Azerbaijan has right to liberate its lands by military means - Turkish general Politics 15:49
Azerbaijan confirms 113 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:39
Value of exports from Iran's Maragheh County revealed Business 15:29
Georgian corn oil to enter local market Business 15:27
ROMGAZ moves towards becoming active player on natural gas distribution market Oil&Gas 15:14
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry reveals data on gas production, export Oil&Gas 15:13
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 22 Society 15:11
Youth Union of New Azerbaijan Party issues appeal regarding Armenian provocation Politics 15:07
PACE rapporteurs welcome decision to release Tofig Yagublu to house arrest Politics 15:04
Oil rises on expectations demand can survive new lockdowns Oil&Gas 15:03
Azerbaijan reveals oil production, export figures for ACG, Shah Deniz field Oil&Gas 14:59
Electricity potential of Iran's thermal power plants up Oil&Gas 14:55
Demand for Turkish electrical goods in China down Turkey 14:55
Turkmenistan, France's MEDEF considering priorities for infrastructure dev't in country Business 14:48
Greece plans to properly exploit fact of receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:44
Iran inaugurates new healthcare centers Society 14:43
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 14:37
Documents on archiving pension files to be in e-format in Azerbaijan Society 14:37
Kazakhstan, France trade down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 14:34
Iran’s Tehran Oil Refining Company to boost its capital Oil&Gas 14:17
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks about cybersecurity within country Economy 14:07
Azerbaijani president congratulates King of Saudi Arabia Politics 14:06
Azerbaijani president’s interview to local TV channels in spotlight of foreign media Politics 14:05
Armenia - threat to international peace and law, Iranian lawyer says Politics 13:55
Italian geopolitical analyst: Azerbaijan is a platform of intercultural, intercivilizational dialogue Politics 13:52
Group of insurance experts created in Azerbaijan Business 13:48
Two types of overpasses built on Georgian section of BTK Transport 13:27
Equinor increases its improvement ambition by 50% Oil&Gas 13:26
Gold price declines in Azerbaijan Finance 13:18
UK and U.S. exchanged tariff offers during trade talks Europe 13:11
Uzbekneftegaz reveals natural gas and gas condensate production volumes Oil&Gas 13:10
Turkmenistan increases export of ECO-93 gasoline Oil&Gas 13:04
Wood Mackenzie: Azerbaijan’s contribution to Europe’s energy supply only set to grow Oil&Gas 12:55
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva view new ambulances delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:54
Apple harvest started in several regions of Turkmenistan Business 12:43
Uzbekistan, India enhance cooperation in nuclear energy field Business 12:41
In Tel Aviv COVID-19 ward, warnings of dwindling hospital capacity Israel 12:29
Fruits and vegetables export in Uzbekistan decrease Uzbekistan 12:29
German economy to shrink by 5.2% this year, grow by 5.1% next year Europe 12:28
Azerbaijan's imports of French products declines Business 12:21
Iran's Tehran Oil Refining Company to expand gasoline production Oil&Gas 12:20
Network of greenhouses expanding in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region Business 12:08
Peach export in Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 12:05
Azerbaijani oil prices show decline Finance 11:37
Ukraine's imports of electrical goods from Turkey surges Turkey 11:32
Turkmenistan developing digitalization in trade system ICT 11:32
Georgia reports 218 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 11:29
Second unit of Qeshm TPP connected to Iran's electricity network Oil&Gas 11:28
FM: Turkey always next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle Politics 11:15
EBRD to assess investment requirements in Georgia Business 11:05
India's new coronavirus infections at lowest in almost a month Other News 10:56
All news