Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom supports creation of new mobile app

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Zhale Qasimova – Trend:

AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, constantly introduces innovations to increase and develop useful projects in the country, Trend reports citing the ministry.

"This time, the organization provided technical support in development of the Hydro Heroes mobile application, created by the joint initiative of the UN Development Program and the IDEA public association. The Hydro Heroes application, which is built on the Azcloud cloud infrastructure, will carry out a mission to solve an important environmental problem," the ministry noted.

This mobile application allows people to report water leaks directly to the water supply company through their mobile phones, and also provides useful information on saving water, said the ministry.

The ministry also noted that Azcloud provides the infrastructure for this project free of charge for one year.