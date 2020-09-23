Flights between Azerbaijan, Ukraine resumed

Economy 23 September 2020 09:39 (UTC+04:00)
Flights between Azerbaijan, Ukraine resumed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Zhale Qasimova – Trend:

Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) has resumed the sale of air tickets on the Kyiv-Baku-Kyiv flight, Trend reports with reference to UIA’s website.

The first flight is scheduled for October 4.

A one-way ticket costs 214 manat ($125.8) without luggage and 256 manat ($150.5) with luggage.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 23)

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Int'l community must stop terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Lebanese lawyer
Int'l community must stop terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Lebanese lawyer
Armenia - threat to international peace and law, Iranian lawyer says
Armenia - threat to international peace and law, Iranian lawyer says
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 33 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 33 times
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 23 Uzbekistan 09:45
France lowers chemicals import from Turkey Turkey 09:45
Singapore's deflation extends to seventh month in core gauge Other News 09:41
Flights between Azerbaijan, Ukraine resumed Economy 09:39
Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with Ambassador of Portugal (PHOTO) Politics 09:39
EEC to introduce anti-dumping duty on aluminum tape from Azerbaijan Business 09:02
Georgia decreases imports from Saudi Arabia Business 08:59
China's Lack of Transparency is Creating “Antisynopathy” Turkey 08:59
Kazakhstan's export to Belgium surges despite COVID-19 Business 08:57
COVID-19 cases rise to 5,646,010 in India, death toll surpasses 90,000 Other News 08:54
Indonesia president warns over super-power tensions in U.N. address Other News 08:41
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:25
Issue of restoring operation of Central Asian Unified Energy System under consideration Oil&Gas 08:02
Huawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman Other News 08:01
Striker Morata returns to Juventus on loan Other News 07:35
Brazil reports 33,536 new coronavirus cases, 836 deaths Other News 07:09
China has no reason to approve 'dirty' TikTok deal Other News 06:31
S. Korea reports 110 more COVID-19 cases, 23,216 in total Other News 05:55
U.S. Fed chief says recovery will go faster with further fiscal relief US 05:19
ISS successfully avoided unidentified space debris, says NASA administrator World 04:41
Apple to launch online store in India Other News 04:05
Israel reports 2,445 new COVID-19 cases, 193,374 in total Israel 03:26
Turkish President Erdogan discusses east Mediterranean with France's Macron Turkey 02:45
White House urges Congress to pass separate aid bill for airlines US 02:02
UN chief appeals for global solidarity at UN General Assembly Other News 01:21
UK records highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases since early May Europe 00:29
Kazakhstan's ministry talks influence of quarantine regime on atmospheric background Business 22 September 23:58
Turkey reports 1,692 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 22 September 23:45
UK PM Johnson wins over rebels on Brexit treaty-busting powers Europe 22 September 23:27
Gold reserves reduced in Uzbekistan Finance 22 September 23:18
Volodymyr Zelensky makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 September 23:00
Tamar Gabunia: No new decision has been made regarding school resumption Georgia 22 September 22:49
France's Macron says U.S. maximum pressure on Iran not working Europe 22 September 22:32
Israeli PM, Bahraini crown prince discuss cooperation over phone Israel 22 September 22:13
Audit services in Azerbaijan improving step by step Business 22 September 21:57
Mayor urges holidaymakers to 'stay permanently' amid population boom in Bodrum Turkey 22 September 21:52
Iran purchases additional wheat from farmers Business 22 September 21:49
Turkish president makes phone call to Azerbaijani president Politics 22 September 21:48
President of Uzbekistan to deliver speech at 75th UN GA session Uzbekistan 22 September 21:45
28 Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 on Sep 14-20 Kazakhstan 22 September 21:24
Valentina Matviyenko: Azerbaijan has been and remains strategic partner for Russia Politics 22 September 21:17
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 200,000 -- Johns Hopkins University US 22 September 21:17
MP: Azerbaijan to give worthy response to any provocations of Armenia Politics 22 September 20:59
Azerbaijani finance ministry’s securities in great demand Finance 22 September 20:52
Cargo transportation volume through "Middle Corridor" by late 2020 disclosed Transport 22 September 20:36
China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down Business 22 September 20:29
Georgian expert: Azerbaijan harmoniously combines three world religions Business 22 September 20:19
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 22 September 20:12
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets chairperson of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 22 September 20:06
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes by regions Business 22 September 20:03
Georgia reveals export statistics of major goods to Russia Business 22 September 19:38
Israeli city vice-mayor: Azerbaijan highly appreciates tolerance Politics 22 September 19:34
Baku Port: New transport corridors of Caspian Sea increases Middle Corridor's role Transport 22 September 19:31
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 23 Oil&Gas 22 September 19:21
French Development Agency to fund construction of Uzbek hydropower plants Finance 22 September 19:17
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 22 September 19:13
Red Cross representatives visit Dilgam Asgarov, Shahbaz Guliyev Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 September 19:12
Turkish president: Armenia - biggest obstacle to peace in South Caucasus Politics 22 September 19:11
Kazakhstan to greatly increase level of automation of public services ICT 22 September 19:05
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom supports creation of new mobile app Economy 22 September 19:01
Purchase of wheat in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province completed Business 22 September 19:01
Uzbekistan permits flights for Abu Dhabi low-cost airline Transport 22 September 18:22
Georgian company AgroKartli expect to increase apple crop Business 22 September 18:03
New ambassador of Netherlands to Azerbaijan arrives in Baku Politics 22 September 17:55
Azerbaijan eyes to open two more DOST Centers till late 2020 Society 22 September 17:47
Azerbaijan's ADY Express reveals cargo handling volumes via BTK railway Business 22 September 17:47
Georgian Railway sees increase in cargo transportation Transport 22 September 17:42
Germany increases export volumes to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 22 September 17:42
Industrial production to be increased in Uzbek regions Business 22 September 17:41
Uzbekistan boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 22 September 17:41
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new kindergarten (PHOTO) Politics 22 September 17:40
ADIF discloses amount of сompensations made to clients of closed banks Economy 22 September 17:37
Kazakhstan Air Astana to resume direct flights to Russia Business 22 September 17:37
IRI's International Assessment Team Arrives Ahead of Georgia’s Parliamentary Elections Georgia 22 September 17:36
Iran’s NISOC can increase extraction coefficient Oil&Gas 22 September 17:32
Kazakhstan's progress on cereals and legumes harvesting revealed as of Sept.22 Business 22 September 17:31
Bahar Azadi gold coin price climbs Finance 22 September 17:31
Azercosmos begins cooperation with ViewMedia Economy 22 September 17:24
National Bank of Georgia to sell funds at foreign exchange auction Finance 22 September 17:23
COVID-19 pandemic negatively affects Georgian Sarajishvili's company Business 22 September 17:19
Ceramic plant being prepared to launch in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Business 22 September 17:16
Iran Customs Administration to facilitate release of imported goods Business 22 September 17:15
Azerbaijan to upgrade local hydrological networks Business 22 September 17:09
Construction of new apartments across Iran's towns going full speed Business 22 September 17:01
Int'l community must stop terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Lebanese lawyer Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 September 16:57
Review of Georgian livestock export to Azerbaijan Business 22 September 16:52
More Kazakh citizens sent back home from Azerbaijan by sea Society 22 September 16:52
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Bulbula settlement (PHOTO) Politics 22 September 16:49
Georgia plans to create low-cost airline Business 22 September 16:46
Volume of cotton fiber exports from Azerbaijan revealed Economy 22 September 16:42
Turkmengas to purchase chemical products via tender Tenders 22 September 16:42
Iran discloses number of small mines restored Business 22 September 16:39
Uzbekistan considers joining research of vaccine for COVID-19 Uzbekistan 22 September 16:38
Iran increases amount of foreign currency assigned to importers Finance 22 September 16:36
Siemens sees market value of energy spin-off above $20 billion Europe 22 September 16:31
Produce in Georgia agency to begin accepting applications for its Micro and Small Business Support Program Business 22 September 16:24
Uzbekistan increases electric cars import Transport 22 September 16:23
Iran’s Khouzestan Steel Company reaches new production level record Business 22 September 16:21
“Protect the Caspian Sea” with support of Bakcell and its partners (PHOTO) Society 22 September 16:20
Updates on Uzbekistan’s nuclear progress Oil&Gas 22 September 16:19
All news