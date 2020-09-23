Flights between Azerbaijan, Ukraine resumed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23
By Zhale Qasimova – Trend:
Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) has resumed the sale of air tickets on the Kyiv-Baku-Kyiv flight, Trend reports with reference to UIA’s website.
The first flight is scheduled for October 4.
A one-way ticket costs 214 manat ($125.8) without luggage and 256 manat ($150.5) with luggage.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 23)
