Azerbaijani products to be showcased at int’l exhibition in Shanghai
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31
Trend:
The China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2020, in which Azerbaijani products will be showcased, will be held in Shanghai on November 5-10, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).
The products produced by AZPROMO in more than 20 companies of the country, namely, pomegranate juice, hazelnuts, fruit distillates, mineral waters, flour and confectionery products, tea, jam, compote, lemonade, wine and other alcoholic beverages, dried fruits, etc., will be showcased at the exhibition.
The discussions on increasing the export of Azerbaijani products, as well as the meetings with potential buyers will be held within the exhibition.
