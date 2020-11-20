Azerbaijan's Azerishig working on supplying power to strategic facilities in liberated lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

According to the relevant decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerishig OJSC is carrying out work on the power supply of strategic facilities of state importance in the liberated territories within the ‘Azerishig in Karabakh project’, Azerishig told Trend.

Large-scale work is being carried out in all vital areas, including power supply, in the territories liberated by the valiant army of Azerbaijan under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev, the company added.

“At present, the Azerishig employees are liquidating the damage caused by the Armenians following the shelling of civilian facilities in the areas located along the front line, and are carrying out restoration work around the clock. By creating new power centers in the liberated lands using the latest technologies, electronic relay protection, and automation systems, remote control systems, projects have been prepared for the creation of 110, 35, and 0.4-kilovolt networks, laying power lines using 35-kilovolt self-supporting insulated wires. The implementation of these projects is envisaged in several stages,” the message said.

“However, in order to provide temporary power supply to strategic objects of state importance in the liberated territories before the implementation of the planned projects, Azerishig takes urgent measures within the framework of the ‘Azerishig in Karabakh’ project. The buildings of special state importance, located in Jabrayil city and Hadrut village, have already been supplied with electricity through the newly laid power line from the Horadiz substation,” said the company.

Azerishig also said that it will fulfill the relevant instructions of the head of state in the shortest possible time to provide electricity to all points on liberated lands of Azerbaijan.