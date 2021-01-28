Azerbaijan Airlines launches flights between Baku and Dubai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

From February 15, Azerbaijan Airlines will start to operate special flights on route Baku-Dubai-Baku.

Next month, AZAL will perform two flights on this route: on February 15 and 22. Starting in March, the flights frequency to Dubai will increase to two flights a week, they will be operated on Mondays and Fridays.

Tickets for these flights can be purchased on the official website of the airline: www.azal.az.

Passengers of flight on route Baku-Dubai required:

- apply for a visa to the UAE in advance for those who need it or who have an expired visa. The rules for entering the country during the pandemic are presented on the airline website at the link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-dubai ;

- Download and register the "COVID-19 DXB Smart App" before arriving in Dubai;

- get a certificate of absence of coronavirus infection (in printed form and in English). The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take the COVID-19 test is published on the airline website: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics.

Passengers of flight on route Dubai-Baku should:

- check the right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is presented on the page at the link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan;

- get a certificate of absence of coronavirus infection. The authenticity of the test result will be checked at the check-in desk at the departure airport by means of special QR code through the ALHOSN UAE mobile app (this application is available in the AppStore, Google Play, GalaxyStore and AppGallery), or through a certificate with a doctor seal and signature, which must also contain a QR code. The list of recommended laboratories in Dubai, where it is allowed to take the test for coronavirus infection, can also be found at the link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-dubai

Passengers of both routes should:

- make sure that the test result is valid for 48 hours before the flight departure;

- to get acquainted with the special rules of transportation applied by AZAL during the pandemic, via the link: https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U.