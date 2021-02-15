It is important - ability to help developing countries to get COVID-19 vaccine - assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Some rich and developed countries have purchased twice as much vaccine as they need, while many poor and less developed countries cannot get the necessary amount of vaccine, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at an online webinar, Trend reports on Feb. 15.

The assistant to the president stressed that an important issue for all countries is the ability to help poor and developing countries get the necessary dose of the vaccine.

“The only way to do this is global vaccination,” assistant to the president said. “In particular, all countries must submit their vaccines to the international market. This also requires cooperation among all countries.”

Moreover, Hajiyev thanked the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci for their participation and activity in the country.

