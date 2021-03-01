Azerbaijan continues increasing number of SME houses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

It is planned to open the House of SMEs in Azerbaijan Yevlakh district in the coming days, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business (SME) Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Mammadov, said, Trend reports.

Mammadov delivered the speech at a briefing on the agency’s 2020 activities.

According to the chairman, work continues on the organization of the House of SMEs in Baku.

“In order to improve the services provided to entrepreneurs in February 2020, the first House of SMEs began to function in the city of Khachmaz. In the House of SMEs in Khachmaz district, 20,759 services were rendered to business entities, 95 percent of which were ‘G2B’ services and 5 percent – ‘B2B’,” Mammadov added.

“The level of satisfaction with the services provided is 98 percent. At present, in the House of SMEs in Khachmaz, 9 state structures provide up to 150 G2B services, 8 private companies provide up to 100 B2B services,” the chairman emphasized.