We appreciate our cooperation with Azerbaijan in field of energy - EBRD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11

Trend:

We appreciate our cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of energy, New President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso said during meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Speaking about cooperation with Azerbaijan, Odile Renaud-Basso said: “Last year we focused on the private sector, socially significant and environmental impact assessment projects in local currency in support of small and medium enterprises were implemented successfully. We are also pleased to cooperate with the Central Bank in financing projects in local currency by concluding a SWAP agreement. This, in turn, is important in terms of supporting small and medium enterprises. It is gratifying that the Southern Gas Corridor project, to which we have made a significant financial contribution, has been completed. We were closely involved in this project and are glad that the project has already been fully implemented. We appreciate our cooperation in the field of energy.”