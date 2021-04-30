Fitch upgrades rating of International Bank of Azerbaijan

Economy 30 April 2021 19:38 (UTC+04:00)
Fitch upgrades rating of International Bank of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Trend:

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Open Joint-Stock Company International Bank of Azerbaijan's (IBA) LongTerm Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b-', Trend reports on April 30 referring to Fitch Ratings.

"The Outlook is Positive," the message said. “The upgrades reflect a moderation of risks stemming from the bank's unhedged short open currency position (OCP), which nevertheless still weighs on IBA's performance and capitalization.

The OCP was reduced to $0.5 billion (77 percent of regulatory capital) at end-1Q2021, from $0.8 billion (114 percent) at end-1Q2020,” the message said.

“We believe that IBA's capital buffer is sufficient to withstand a severe currency shock, given the significant cushion of IBA's regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio over the statutory minimum,” the message said.

“The upgrades also reflect our revision of the outlook on Azerbaijan's 'b+' operating environment score to stable from negative, given modest pressure from the economic downturn on local banks' asset quality and performance," the message said. "We believe that residual pressure will be manageable.”

“Fitch expects real GDP growth to recover to 2.5 percent in 2021 after a 4.3 percent contraction in 2020, which should additionally support banks' performance and business growth,” the message said.

“The Positive Outlook on IBA's rating reflects Fitch's expectation that IBA will be able to further materially reduce its OCP to 25 percent-30 percent of regulatory capital in the next 12-18 months," the message said. "This expectation is based on IBA's record of consistent OCP reduction in the past three years, and on likely additional capital build-up from healthy profit retention.”

“Such a reduction in IBA's OCP would significantly reduce the vulnerability of the bank's profitability and capital to currency risks,” the message said. “Other aspects of IBA's credit profile are largely consistent with a 'B+' rating."

"Key Rating Drivers IBA's ratings are based on the bank's intrinsic credit strength, as measured by the VR of 'b',"the message said. "The ratings continue to capture risks stemming from a volatile and cyclical operating environment in Azerbaijan and IBA's still high direct exposure to currency risks.”

“Positively, the ratings capture IBA's robust asset structure resulting in reasonable asset quality, strong profitability in the past two years, and large capital and liquidity buffers,” the message said.

“Currency risks are mitigated by the bank's large capital buffers, with regulatory Tier 1 and total capital ratios equal to a high 30 percent and 29 percent, respectively, at end-1Q21,”the message said.

“According to the bank's estimates, risk- weighted assets (RWAs) may see a sharp one-off increase due to the introduction of operational and market risks charges, which will likely bring capital ratios close to 20 percent at end-2Q21,” the message said.

“We estimate that this capital buffer would still be sufficient to withstand a severe currency shock of an exchange rate depreciation to 2.6 AZN/USD from 1.7 AZN/USD and to maintain Tier 1 and total capital ratios above the statutory minimums of 6 percent and 12 percent respectively,”the message said.

“IBA's asset quality is supported by a low-risk asset structure,” the message said. “Liquid assets (cash, interbank placements and securities) were equal to a high 71 percent of total assets at end-2020 and were mostly of quasisovereign credit quality. The net loan book, which we view as the key source of impairment risks, amounted to a low 26 percent of total assets at end-2020.”

“Impact on asset quality from the pandemic has been manageable to date. Impaired loans (Stage 3 loans under IFRS) increased to 8 percent of gross loans at end-2020 from 7 percent at end-2019, and were 76 percent covered by total loan loss allowances,” the message said. “Stage 2 loans were a modest 3 percent of gross loans at end-2020. IBA's profitability was resilient in 2020 with operating profit-to-RWAs at 5 percent, albeit down from 7 percent in 2019.”

“IBA's pre-impairment profit moderated to 10 percent of average loans in 2020, from 14 percent in 2019, but still provided a significant buffer to absorb loan impairment charges, which were modest at 1.3 percent of average loans in 2020,” the message said.

“The decline in pre-impairment profit was caused by margin compression on non-loan exposures, lower fees and transactional income and a moderate increase in operational expenses,"the message said.

"IBA is funded mainly by customer accounts (73 percent of liabilities at end-2020) with an emphasis on state deposits (47 percent of liabilities),"the message said. "A high share of customer funds is interest-free, translating into IBA's low funding costs (2 percent in 2020).”

“The bank's wholesale debt is limited to a $950 million Eurobond issue, maturing in 2024, but this is held mostly by the state oil fund SOFAZ,” the message said. “IBA's liquidity is comfortable with liquid assets (mainly, cash and cash-equivalents and placements with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and foreign banks) covering customer accounts by 1.1x. Support Rating and Support Rating Floor State support is not factored into IBA's ratings, following the bank's default in 2017.”

“Accordingly, despite IBA's state ownership and high systemic importance as the largest bank in the country with a 27 percent share in sector deposits, Fitch has affirmed IBA's Support Rating at '5' and its Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor',” the message said.

“Senior Unsecured Debt Rating IBA's senior unsecured debt is rated 'B', in line with the bank's Long-Term IDR, reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects, in case of default," the message said. "Rating Sensitivities Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade: -The ratings could be upgraded if the OCP is reduced to 30 percent of regulatory capital, resulting in a material reduction of currency risks to IBA's earnings and capital.”

“An upgrade of IBA would additionally require the bank to maintain stable loan-quality metrics and large capital and liquidity buffers,” the message said. “Moderate upside for IBA's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor may emerge on evidence of an improved record of state support to Azerbaijani banks."

"Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade: -IBA's VR and Long-Term IDR could be downgraded if a combination of large currency losses, increased loan impairment and asset inflation result in considerable erosion of the bank's capital position,” the message said.

“The rating Outlook could be revised to Stable from Positive if the bank is not able to materially reduce its OCP over the next 12-18 months,” the message said. “The senior debt rating is sensitive to changes in the bank's Long-Term IDR."

"Best/Worst Case Rating Scenario International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions and Covered Bond issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years,” the message said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani defense minister meets high-ranking delegation from Turkey (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister meets high-ranking delegation from Turkey (PHOTO)
Turkey willing to manufacture defense products jointly with Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Industry Committee
Turkey willing to manufacture defense products jointly with Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Industry Committee
Armenia took no steps to search for killed Azerbaijanis in occupied lands - FM
Armenia took no steps to search for killed Azerbaijanis in occupied lands - FM
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
UNCTAD discloses revenues of global companies from online B2B sales Economy 20:47
Azerbaijan, Russia implementing action plan for development of key spheres of co-op Business 20:46
Azerbaijani defense minister meets high-ranking delegation from Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 20:40
No more Tajik military equipment, servicemen on Kyrgyz territory - Kyrgyz gov't rep Kyrgyzstan 20:16
Rhythmic gymnastics stars to perform in Baku again (VIDEO) Society 19:57
Fitch upgrades rating of International Bank of Azerbaijan Economy 19:38
Azerbaijani government to finance projects of several small and medium-sized businesses (PHOTO) Economy 19:31
Production in non-oil, gas sector of Azerbaijan increases - CBA chairman Finance 19:29
Azerbaijan publishes data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 30 Society 19:27
Azerbaijan confirms 1,196 more COVID-19 cases, 2,162 recoveries Society 18:56
Turkey willing to manufacture defense products jointly with Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Industry Committee Politics 18:00
JPMorgan development arm eyes vaccine supply chain, gender-focused lending US 17:50
Turkic Council calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to take joint measures to stabilize situation Central Asia 17:48
Azerbaijan's SOCAR continues supplying solar energy to petrol stations in Georgia (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 17:43
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Singapore despite COVID-19 Business 17:40
Armenia took no steps to search for killed Azerbaijanis in occupied lands - FM Politics 17:37
Trade turnover in Baku down for Jan. through Feb. 2021 Business 17:32
SOCAR Polymer launches two new impact copolymer polypropylene grades Oil&Gas 17:22
Ukraine, Georgia aim to implement large-scale energy projects Oil&Gas 17:15
U.S. consumer spending, income rebound in March US 17:12
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of Israel Politics 17:11
Work on updating 'Red Book' begins in Azerbaijan - deputy minister (Exclusive) Society 17:11
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey increases Turkey 17:09
First Covid Relief Aid From US Arrives, India "Deeply Appreciates Gift" Other News 17:02
Exhausted, helpless, doctors struggle to keep sinking health system afloat in India Other News 17:02
New mortgages down in Georgia for April 2021 Business 17:02
Over 40 countries to help India combat Covid second wave: Foreign secretary Other News 17:00
New norms: Space for more in home isolation in India Other News 16:58
Indian Navy opens up its hospitals for civilians as Covid cases hit record high Other News 16:58
Azerigas talks on gas supply to Azerbaijan's liberated territories Azerbaijan 16:51
Chairperson-in-Office of OSCE calls for de-escalation at Kyrgyz-Tajik state border Central Asia 16:45
U.S. fast-food chains cash in, seize market share during pandemic US 16:44
"Nagorno-Karabakh" separate administrative-territorial unit no longer exists - Azerbaijani MP Politics 16:39
Turkmenistan imports large volume of vegetable oil from EAEU Business 16:29
National Property Agency of Georgia to offer properties with discount Business 16:27
Chinese companies interested in co-op with Uzbekistan's power industry Oil&Gas 16:20
UN ready to provide technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan - UNRCCA head Kyrgyzstan 16:19
Share of online education in Azerbaijan exceeds global indicators - BCG Economy 16:09
Chevron profit drops on weaker refining margins, storm hit US 16:08
Azerbaijani Central Bank talks targets of local monetary policy Finance 16:04
Iran eyes more preferential trade agreements Business 15:54
Lithuania - ready for any cooperation that Azerbaijan offers - FM Politics 15:49
Uzbekistan, Latvia talk promotion of Uzbek textiles to international markets Uzbekistan 15:48
National Bank of Georgia eyes to launch publicly available Central Bank Digital Currency Business 15:41
Public-Private sector cooperation in Iran - very important for dev't - governor of Qazvin Province Business 15:39
Global market of electric vehicles grows in 2020 Economy 15:37
Individuals calling for peace in Armenia considered traitors - Azerbaijani FM Politics 15:32
Important to know where mines are on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Lithuanian FM Politics 15:20
Georgian Pistachio Association talks potential of local pistachios Business 15:19
Iran-China 25-year agreement is symbol of balance in trade ties, says Iran's deputy FM Business 15:17
Georgia sees slump in number of international visitors Business 15:13
Deputy governor of Iran's Ilam Province discusses road and rail development projects Transport 15:12
EU Special Representative welcomes ceasefire between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Tajikistan 15:11
50% of Total’s growth investments to account for renewables, electricity in 2021 Oil&Gas 15:03
TOP-10 Azerbaijani non-oil private companies from Jan. through March 2021 Business 15:01
Surplus may be observed in Azerbaijan’s current account by late 2021 - Central Bank Finance 14:55
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan's Orthodox Christian community on Easter Politics 14:46
Uzbeks may be granted right to trade on crypto-exchanges - National Agency for Project Management Uzbekistan 14:42
Total cost of completed construction works in Uzbekistan in 1Q2021 increases Construction 14:41
Volume of dairy product exports from EAEU to Turkmenistan revealed Business 14:41
Turkey discloses trade turnover for March 2021 Turkey 14:37
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center works with Ukrainian artist to bring Nizami's Khamsa into life (PHOTO) Society 14:37
Azerbaijani ombudsman appeals to CE to urge Armenia to hand over map of landmines Politics 14:32
Majority of Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 exports falls on fruits, vegetables - CAERC Business 14:30
Indonesia approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Other News 14:21
EU aims to promote economic diversification in Georgian municipality Business 14:20
Costa Rica to close non-essential businesses next week over COVID-19 Other News 14:19
Azerbaijani president approves agreement signed on construction of wind farm Politics 14:18
Signing of several documents between Azerbaijan, Lithuania under consideration - FM Politics 14:18
Azerbaijan's CBA talks timeframe for completion of work on open banking roadmap Finance 14:17
Azerbaijan ready to cooperate with Lithuania based on principle of territorial integrity – FM Politics 14:16
Armenia continues to carry out war crimes against Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry Politics 14:03
No pressure on national currency rate - head of Azerbaijani Central Bank Finance 13:43
Azerbaijani foreign exchange market remains stable - Central Bank chairman Finance 13:40
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan Finance 13:25
Azerbaijani MFA expresses its condolences to Israel regarding accident on Mount Meron Politics 13:11
Azerbaijan launches beta version of national anti-virus software ICT 12:58
Uzbek-Chinese JV announces tender for warehouse construction Tenders 12:50
Turkmenistan Coca-Cola Bottlers opens tender for purchase of necessary equipment Tenders 12:42
Baku hosts expanded meeting of Azerbaijani, Lithuanian delegations (PHOTO) Politics 12:41
Ex-Trump vice president Pence makes first public appearance since January US 12:40
UzAuto Motors 1Q2021 net profit increases Uzbekistan 12:40
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for valves spares Tenders 12:40
Total Group’s hydrocarbon production down by 7% y-o-y Oil&Gas 12:39
Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps inflation outlook in target range Finance 12:38
Tax cut drives biggest jump in UK house prices since 2004 Europe 12:37
Bees Airline plans to carry out regular flights between Georgia and Ukraine Transport 12:37
Georgia's transport corridor to be digitized with US support Transport 12:33
Baku Higher Oil School starts mass vaccination of its employees (PHOTO) Society 12:32
Uzbekistan asks Russia to increase supplies of 'Sputnik V' vaccine Uzbekistan 12:25
Russia records 8,731 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan decides to keep discount rate unchanged Finance 12:22
Iran's private sector to begin importing COVID-19 vaccines Politics 12:13
Iran continues exports of detergent and hygiene products to various markets Business 12:07
Fitch Ratings forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2021 Finance 12:06
Uzbekistan to begin second stage of COVID-19 vaccination Uzbekistan 11:44
Russian-Kazakh uranium venture opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:40
Azerbaijani-Turkish commission to investigate Armenia's war crimes in Karabakh Politics 11:38
Turkey discloses 1Q2021 volume of cargo shipment via Ambarli port Turkey 11:37
TAV Airports to invest in new international terminal at Kazakhstan’s Almaty Airport Transport 11:33
All news