UN, Azerbaijan discuss implementation of cooperation framework in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

The United Nations Country Team and the Government of Azerbaijan held planning meetings for the first-year implementation of the UN-Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Corporation Framework (UNSDCF 2021-2025).

Co-chaired by heads of UN agencies and deputy ministers, the meetings brought together some 90 participants who reviewed the joint work plans of the first year. They also reflected on the opportunities for joint action, funding and resource mobilization, as well as challenges and measures for improving the implementation of the cooperation framework.

The discussions focused on the five priority areas of the UNSDCF including inclusive growth, delivery of public and social services, data for policies, protection of the environment and fight for climate change and building a gender-equitable society.

These parallel meetings followed the successful Induction Workshop of 30 April 2021, a preparatory meeting to kick off the UNSDCF implementation.

The new UN-Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Corporation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2021-2025 was signed on 1 March 2021 by the UN Country Team and the Government of Azerbaijan which aims to help Azerbaijan accelerate its progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.