USAID to partake in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will take part in the restoration of the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, USAID Mission Director for Azerbaijan, Jay Singh, said, Trend reports.

Singh made the statement at a summit dedicated to supporting women's entrepreneurship held in Baku.

According to the mission director, Azerbaijan has great potential in the development of women's entrepreneurship.

He noted that the USAID mission provides support and creates an environment for the active development of the potential of women entrepreneurs.

"Since 1991, USAID has invested heavily in supporting and developing women's entrepreneurship," Singh said.

