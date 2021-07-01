Russia authorizes supply of tomatoes from several more Azerbaijani enterprises
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1
Trend:
The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) has resumed the import of tomatoes into Russia from 11 Azerbaijani enterprises, Trend reports on July 1 citing Rosselkhoznadzor.
The decision was made following the results of a quarantine phytosanitary examination of product samples, as well as under the guarantees of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.
Thus, a total of 152 Azerbaijani enterprises can currently supply tomatoes to Russia.
On December 10, 2020, Rosselkhoznadzor has introduced temporary restrictions on the import of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan to Russia due to the systematic detection of objects quarantined for the Eurasian Economic Union.
