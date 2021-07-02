Azerbaijan - one of Moscow's leading food importers in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

The volume of agricultural exports from Moscow city to Azerbaijan in 2020 amounted to almost $82 million, which is 6 percent more than a year earlier, the city’s Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations Vladimir Yefimov said, Trend reports referring to Expert website.

According to Yefimov, at the same time, the total volume of non-resource non-energy exports from Moscow to Azerbaijan last year amounted to $360 million.

"Russia is the main exporter of chocolate and sugary confectionery products to Azerbaijan. In 2019, the volume of exports in these categories amounted to more than $46 million and $12.5 million, respectively,” he noted. “We are also the leaders in the export of sausages and finished meat products - the volume of exports for them in 2018 amounted to almost $14.5 million.”

To support the developing direction, the ‘Mosprom’ Export Support Center organized the participation of Moscow companies in the food exhibition, which was held on June 10-12 in Baku.

Moscow manufacturers were able to present their companies not only to potential partners but also to government officials, as well as to specialized associations and unions. For its part, ‘Mosprom’ assisted Moscow companies in verifying counterparties interested in Moscow products.

Participation in the exhibition was preceded by a lot of analytical work, including consultations on all issues related to the export of goods and services to Azerbaijan, including up-to-date analysis of the target market and general market conditions.

The ‘Mosprom’ Center specialists supported Moscow export-oriented companies in preparation for the exhibition, from adapting presentation materials to a detailed study of the competitive advantages of Moscow companies' products in order to effectively conduct pre-sale events and the correct selection of contractors.