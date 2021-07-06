Energy strategy for Azerbaijan's Karabakh developed (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC has developed an energy strategy for Karabakh in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's instructions on the creation of an electric power structure in the territories liberated from occupation [liberated from Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war] and its integration into the country's energy system, the head of the department of the OJSC Mukhtar Mahmudov said, Trend reports on July 6.

According to Mahmudov, the strategy, in particular, envisages the construction of 110 kV substations in each district and their integration into the nationwide network through high-voltage transmission lines.

"Taking into account that Aghdam city has been chosen as a regional center in the Karabakh region, Azerenergy has started construction of two 110 kV substations in the city. In the future, it will be possible to build new substations there, which will depend on the growth of electricity consumption,” he noted.

“As part of the energy strategy, by the end of this year, our substations will be commissioned in all liberated districts. Besides, the construction of 110 kV substations is underway in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadly districts. Previously, such substations were opened in Fuzuli and Shusha cities. Azerenerji OJSC is also working in the field of restoration of small hydroelectric power plants," added Mahmudov.