Azerbaijan aims to boost trade turnover with Russia - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Azerbaijan aims to increase turnover with Russia in 2021, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
The minister made the remark in Baku at the ‘The business mission of Russian companies under the auspices of Roseksimbank JSC’ event.
Jabbarov said 2020 was marked by a reduction in trade turnover between the two countries, but the economy and Azerbaijan and Russia is growing, which, of course, has an impact on economic cooperation.
The minister also stated that in the first half of 2021, the trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan increased by 4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
