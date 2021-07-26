Azerbaijan, Serbia eye to establish direct flights
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:
Azerbaijan and Serbia plan to sign documents on the liberalization of the visa regime and the establishment of direct flights, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports on July 26.
“These and other documents will be signed this autumn, which will create great opportunities for the development of cooperation between the two countries,” Selakovic said.
-------
Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva
Latest
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by first deputy chairman of Turkish Justice and Development Party (PHOTO)
Information spread by Armenia about alleged firing and fighting in several directions has no basis - MoD
Azerbaijan to issue appropriate certificate to persons with contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination
Armenia's destructive position prevents full implementation of trilateral agreements – Azerbaijani FM
US Secretary of State Blinken likely to meet PM Modi next week; focus on Afghanistan, human rights issues