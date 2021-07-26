Azerbaijan, Serbia eye to establish direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Serbia plan to sign documents on the liberalization of the visa regime and the establishment of direct flights, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports on July 26.

“These and other documents will be signed this autumn, which will create great opportunities for the development of cooperation between the two countries,” Selakovic said.

