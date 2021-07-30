Russia authorizes supply of tomatoes from several more Azerbaijani enterprises
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30
Trend:
The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) has resumed the import of tomatoes into Russia from 34 Azerbaijani enterprises and one cooperative, Trend reports citing Rosselkhoznadzor.
The decision was made following the results of a quarantine phytosanitary examination of product samples, as well as under the guarantees of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.
Thus, a total of 187 Azerbaijani enterprises can currently supply tomatoes to Russia.
