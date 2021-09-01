bp and co-venturers continue their support to ABB Tech Academy

bp and its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan will continue their support to the ABB Tech Academy – an educational programme initiated by ABB. The project aims to train the new generation of digital workforce for the country and is part of bp and its co-venturers’ commitment to helping enhance overall capacity-building in Azerbaijan. bp joined this initiative about a year ago aiming to fund the training of 200 Azerbaijani citizens in total jointly with ABB.

Yesterday, the project celebrated the graduation of the first cohort which started their training in December last year. The graduates received certificates of completion from the ABB Tech Academy. The knowledge and skills they have obtained during the training are designed to help them become more effective in their workplace and provide wider employment opportunities.

Currently, the second cohort trainings are ongoing while the third group will commence later this year following a thorough selection process.

ABB Tech Academy aims to support the development of the local IT market fostering the new generation of professionals who would think innovatively, lead efforts towards the technology of the future and be part of technological breakthroughs.