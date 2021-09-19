Uzbekistan to start producing cars in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

A grand opening of the production line of UzAuto Motors JSC and SamAvto JV LLC took place in Azerbaijani city of Hajigabul, on September 17, 2021, Trend reports with reference to UzAuto Motors.

In addition, within the framework of the alliance with General Motors, UzAuto Motors announced the start of sales of Chevrolet cars in Azerbaijan.

The Azermash SR plant, which is part of the Hajigabul industrial quarter, located near the city of Baku, was the production partner from Azerbaijan.

The implementation of the project became possible thanks to the agreements between the parties dated July 21, 2021.

At the first stage of cooperation, it is planned to produce and sell Chevrolet Nexia, Chevrolet Cobalt cars at the production facilities of Azermash SR, and at the second stage Chevrolet Damas and Chevrolet Labo in total up to 5,000 units. As well as SamAvto buses up to 1000 units per year.

Recall that in March 2020, the production of Chevrolet cars was launched in Kazakhstan. The production of buses "SamAvto" in Kazakhstan was established in May this year.