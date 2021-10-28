Azerbaijan's Bravo auctions its first bonds via Baku Stock Exchange (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
An auction on placement of bonds of the Bravo supermarket network, a part of Azerbaijan Supermarket LLC, was for the first time held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports on Oct.28
As reported, 10,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 manat ($588.2) each in the amount of 10 million manat ($5.8 million) with a maturity of three years and an annual rate of 10.5 percent were placed.
The underwriter of the placement was Pasha Kapital.
