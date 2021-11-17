Azerbaijani ministry announces near completion of "smart village" project in liberated Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The implementation of the "smart village" project is nearing completion in Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev said, Trend reports on Nov. 17.

Aliyev made the remark during a business mission of Russian companies for the development of the "Smart City" urban infrastructure in Baku.

"In Karabakh, work is underway to implement smart projects. This work is very important for us," he noted. "We are already completing the implementation of the smart village project in Zangilan. The work is also being carried out in other liberated territories."

The deputy minister emphasized that Azerbaijan put an end to the occupation of its territories and creates all conditions for the return of residents there.

"Now active restoration work is underway in Karabakh. Today we’ll provide detailed information on the potential of the liberated territories," he further said, adding that Azerbaijan stands for the opening of all transport communications in the region.

"We are ready for this. All the specialized companies present here will be able to become participants in the implementation of these projects, as well as investors," noted Aliyev.