Azerbaijan bans activity of some facilities (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

The facilities located in the basements of residential buildings will not be allowed to operate after 23:00 (GMT+4) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue has been outlined in the set of rules "Residential buildings. Design standards", approved by the board of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture.

According to the new norms, the public facilities are allowed to operate in the basement, first and second floors of a residential building, except for the following facilities having a harmful effect on people:

- stores selling chemical and other products which during the operation can pollute residential areas and the environment;

- shops selling explosive materials and fire hazards;

- shops selling synthetic carpets, car tires;

- fish shops;

- warehouses for various purposes, including wholesale ones;

- all businesses and shops with a work schedule after 23:00 (GMT+4).