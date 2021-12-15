New head of Azerbaijani office of Turkish MUSIAD elected (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

A new head of the Azerbaijani office of the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) has been elected, MUSIAD told Trend on Dec. 15.

Rashad Jabirli, vice-president of the Azerbaijani branch of MUSIAD, has been elected as a new head of the Azerbaijani office of MUSIAD.

Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci and vice-president of Turkish office of MUSIAD Davut Altinbas took part in the event.

While speaking at the event, Jabirli stressed that the Azerbaijani bureau of MUSIAD will continue to make efforts to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Jabirli was born in 1983 in the Quba district of Azerbaijan.

After graduating from secondary school with distinction Jabirli entered the Faculty of Chemistry at Baku State University.

After getting a bachelor's degree in 2004 and a master's degree at the university in 2006, Jabirli entered the Faculty of Management of Bahcesehir University in Turkey in 2019, after which he received an MBA (Master of Business Administration) degree in 2020.

Jabirli has successfully participated in the certification programs of the Queen's University of Belfast and Istanbul Technical University, having received various certificates.

Jabirli started to work as a laboratory assistant in a chemical testing laboratory at Baku Steel Company in 2005, then continued his career as a chemical engineer.

Moreover, Jabirli was engaged in private entrepreneurial activity in 2008-2010, he headed the sales and marketing department at the NJT company in 2010-2014.

Jabirli established Polymart LLC in 2015, continuing his entrepreneurial activity. Currently, he is the CEO of this company.

Thus, Jabirli has been a member of the board of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan since 2018. Jabirli has been serving as Deputy Chairman of the Board of "MUSIAD Azerbaijan", Head of the Global Committee since August 2019. Jabirli is married and has three children.

Earlier the head of the Azerbaijani branch of MUSIAD was Abdurrahman Uzun.