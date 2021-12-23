Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
State Employment Agency and Azerconnect Company sign a Memorandum of Understanding
Iran's ICT Minister discusses satellite program
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector
President Ilham Aliyev's victorious leadership is source of pride for all Azerbaijanis Politics 11:52
First President of Kazakhstan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:50
President of Turkmenistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:48
Chinese President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:38
President of Belarus sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:37
UK car plants have worst November since 1984 Europe 11:24
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 23 Georgia 11:22
President Ilham Aliyev receives deputy chairperson of Council of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO) Politics 11:21
Uzbekistan and Iran to expand economic cooperation Uzbekistan 11:19
Turkmengas issues tender to buy metal products Business 11:18
Iran sees increase in inflation rate Finance 11:14
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on gas station repair works Tenders 11:14
Azerbaijan unveils its oil exports volume to Italy Oil&Gas 11:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 23 Finance 11:06
Azerbaijani army is among 40 most powerful and efficient armies in the world - PM Politics 11:02
Eurowings to launch regular flights to Georgia Georgia 11:00
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of personal exhibition "Gratitude" by Brazilian street artist Nina Pandolfo (PHOTO) Politics 10:56
Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves exceed $53 billion - PM Economy 10:51
Inaccuracy of mine maps provided by Armenia delays restoration work in Karabakh and East Zangazur - PM Politics 10:48
Turkmen refinery shares data on exports Oil&Gas 10:45
WoodMac talks forecast for growth in oil demand for 2022 Oil&Gas 10:44
Turkey unveils cargo handling volumes from US via its ports Turkey 10:36
Azerbaijan significantly boosts passenger cars import Transport 10:26
Iranian currency rates for December 23 Finance 10:23
Azerbaijan sends letter to Google due to distorted names of territories liberated from Armenian occupation - MFA (Exclusive) Politics 10:20
Iran increases gas extraction from world's largest gas field Oil&Gas 10:16
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 22 Uzbekistan 10:16
Turkey unveils cargo transshipment volumes from Germany over 11M2021 Turkey 10:15
Georgia reveals top imported goods from Kazakhstan Georgia 10:04
Exports of fuel and lubricants from Kazakhstan to Georgia continue downward trend Georgia 10:02
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 10:00
Volume of vegetable production significantly grows in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:58
Uzbekistan to implement project for construction of copper-processing plant Uzbekistan 09:55
Chinese Customs unveils volumes of gas supplies from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 09:51
Azerbaijan scales up electricity production for 11M2021 Oil&Gas 09:49
Volume of business loans issued by banks in Azerbaijan increases Finance 09:35
Oil prices keep climbing even as Omicron COVID-19 variant fans out Oil&Gas 09:34
Bakcell supported the first Annual Innovation Summit organized in Baku by PASHA Holding (PHOTO) Society 09:29
Azercell Business organized webinars for its corporate customers Society 09:27
Azerbaijan plans to expand power transmission lines in direction of Russia – Azerenergy Oil&Gas 09:27
British Council issues certificate to Baku Higher Oil School Society 09:26
Аzerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s impeccable, well-considered policy predetermined liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation - Olzhas Suleimenov Politics 09:00
Azerbaijan - one of key beneficiaries of high gas prices, increased demand in European region -Gazprombank Oil&Gas 08:28
TikTok is more popular than Google with more visits during pandemic Other News 08:22
Georgian parliament approves new online gambling regulations Georgia 07:47
White House aide to Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19 US 07:29
Brussels eyes 17 bln euros in annual revenue from own resources Europe 06:52
Omicron hospitalization risk is far below delta’s in two studies Other News 06:10
Biden says 2024 reelection run depends on his health US 05:29
Pfizer pill becomes first US-authorized home COVID-19 treatment US 04:51
UN General Assembly president tests positive for COVID-19 - spokesperson Other News 04:12
Putin to hold his 17th large annual press conference Russia 03:34
Global COVID-19 case count exceeds 275 million - WHO Other News 02:58
UK reports more than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases Europe 02:01
Death toll from floods in Malaysia rises to 33 Other News 01:18
France reports near-record 84,272 new coronavirus cases Europe 00:37
Kazakhstan discloses production volume of associated petroleum gas Oil&Gas 00:01
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after recent exposure US 22 December 23:50
Azerbaijani army serviceman dies of heart failure Society 22 December 23:25
Uzbekistan’s bus production increases Uzbekistan 22 December 22:54
Iran supports Azerbaijan's historic victory in second Karabakh War - minister Politics 22 December 22:10
Iran intends to develop cooperation in restoring liberated territories of Azerbaijan - minister Politics 22 December 22:04
Azerbaijan received numerous offers from Iranian companies regarding participation in restoration of liberated territories - minister Politics 22 December 21:45
Important agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Iran - minister Politics 22 December 21:39
Tehran and Baku negotiate on co-op in demining liberated territories of Azerbaijan Politics 22 December 21:35
Azerbaijan, Iran working on roadmap for new projects Politics 22 December 21:34
Iran was one of the first countries to support 3+3 platform - minister Politics 22 December 21:31
Zangazur Corridor will create great opportunities for all countries in the region - Azerbaijani FM Politics 22 December 21:16
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran up by over 23% - minister Politics 22 December 21:13
Azerbaijan-Iran relations are based on deep historical roots - minister Politics 22 December 21:12
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold meeting and joint press-conference (VIDEO) Politics 22 December 20:52
Informal summit of CIS countries to be held in Russia’s St. Petersburg city Economy 22 December 20:41
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan region to discuss development of North-South Int’l Transport Corridor Economy 22 December 20:30
Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish minister of energy and natural resources Economy 22 December 20:25
Turkish petroleum corporation to continue considering new joint projects with Azerbaijan Economy 22 December 20:00
Creation of "green energy" zone opens broad opportunities for Turkish investors - minister Oil&Gas 22 December 19:45
Azerbaijan ranks first among top fuel and lubricant exporters to Georgia Georgia 22 December 19:07
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 22 December 18:53
Russia remains one of Georgia's top trading partners Georgia 22 December 18:51
Azerbaijan confirms 648 more COVID-19 cases, 1,365 recoveries Society 22 December 18:43
Josep Borrell greatly welcomes exchange of statements between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Brussels Politics 22 December 18:27
President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian FM (VIDEO) Politics 22 December 18:25
New transport corridor to expand economic relations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia – Consulate General Transport 22 December 18:07
Azerbaijan approves "Agreement on co-op in field of archival affairs" with Hungary - decree Politics 22 December 17:55
Turkey approves use of domestic vaccine against coronavirus Turkey 22 December 17:55
SOCAR opens 67th filling station in Romania Oil&Gas 22 December 17:51
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising Finance 22 December 17:46
Saudi Arabia's CMA approves IPO application of digital security firm Elm Arab World 22 December 17:37
SOCAR actively cooperates with Turkish energy companies in expanding supply – SOCAR president Oil&Gas 22 December 17:36
ICL to provide UAE with clear brine fluids Israel 22 December 17:35
Russia expects US to shape clear proposals on security guarantees - Kremlin Russia 22 December 17:32
Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia launch new pilot transport corridor Transport 22 December 17:28
U.S. opens investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles over game feature US 22 December 17:18
Azerbaijani minister talks proposals on electricity export from Nakhchivan to Turkey Oil&Gas 22 December 17:08
Turkey's co-op with Azerbaijan investing in renewable energy to continue - DEIK Economy 22 December 16:53
Turkey to continue investing in cooperation with Azerbaijan - TPAO's CEO Oil&Gas 22 December 16:52
Iran’s NIDC discloses number of oil-gas wells drilled in country Oil&Gas 22 December 16:30
Officials sign several agreements following first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum Oil&Gas 22 December 16:23
SOCAR reveals volume of investments in Romania Oil&Gas 22 December 16:20
Belarusian glass plant intends to expand co-op with Azerbaijan Economy 22 December 16:14
