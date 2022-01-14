UN expects Azerbaijan’s GDP to be on rise in 2022-2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s real GDP growth is expected at 4 percent in 2022, before rising to 4.3 percent in 2023, Trend reports with reference to the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2022 report released by the UN.

UN estimates that the country’s real GDP grew by 4.9 percent as of 2021, as compared to a decrease of 4.3 percent in 2020.

Consumer price inflation in Azerbaijan is forecast at 3.8 percent in 2022 and 3.1 percent in 2023, according to the report.

