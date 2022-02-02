Russian airline to start operating flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan's Ganja
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2
Trend:
Russia's airline Utair launches flights en route Moscow-Ganja (Azerbaijan) from February 9, 2022, press service of the air transport said, Trend reports citing Russian media.
"Utair is opening a new flight to Azerbaijan. From February 9, we are launching a new international route Moscow-Ganja," the statement said.
Flights will be operated on Wednesdays with departure from Moscow at 06:05 (GMT+3) and at 11:30 (GMT+4) from Ganja.
