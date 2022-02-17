India plans to expand its product range in Azerbaijani market - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Mariana Akmedova – Trend:

India plans to expand the range of Indian goods on the Azerbaijani market, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Azerbaijan Bavitlung Vanlalvawna said during a business meeting organized within the framework of Azerbaijani-Indian cooperation, Trend reports.

"India has been present in the Azerbaijani market for a long time, but we would like to expand the variety of Indian products," Vanlalvawna said.

According to the ambassador, India can offer information technologies and electronics (mobile phones) to the Azerbaijani market.

He also noted that Azerbaijan is one of the essential markets for Indian goods.

"Commodity turnover between India and Azerbaijan in 2021 increased by 27 percent compared to 2020, which was indicative of the close cooperation between the two countries," Vanlalvawna said.