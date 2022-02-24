AZAL and LOT Polish Airlines discuss prospects for cooperation

The Delegation of the LOT Polish Airlines, headed by the Chief Operating Officer Mr. Maciej Wilk, paid a working visit to Baku at the invitation of AZAL.

At the meeting held on February 24 at the AZAL office, Vice President of AZAL Mr. Eldar Hajiyev and Chief Operations Officer of LOT Mr. Maciej Wilk discussed the prospects of cooperation and current issues of civil aviation.

During the meeting, the parties also shared information on the measures taken by the airlines to gradually overcome anti-epidemic restrictions and restore passenger flights.

Mr. Eldar Hajiyev noted that the opening of direct flights will serve as an additional incentive for the development of tourism and business relations between the two countries.

According to him, since January 2020, the fifth and seventh freedoms of the air have been in effect at all airports of Azerbaijan. “These freedoms allow all foreign air carriers to operate flights from Azerbaijan to 40 countries in Europe, North America, Australia and Southeast Asia without any restrictions,” Eldar Hajiyev said.

Maciej Wilk expressed LOT's interest in opening direct flights from Warsaw to Baku against the backdrop of Poland lifting a number of COVID-19 restrictions on the entry of foreigners into Poland.

The guests were also demonstrated the capabilities of the five-star Heydar Aliyev International Airport, in particular, the ground handling of aircraft, the activities of its various services and the amenities created for passengers in the air-terminal complex.