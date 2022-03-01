Azerbaijan's Antimonopoly Service names number of adopted new state standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

The State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry adopted 36 new state standards in 2021, the service’s head Mammad Abbasbayli said at a press conference on the results of its last year’s activities, Trend reports.

According to Abbasbayli, in 2020, the number of adopted new state standards was 19.

"The adoption of new state standards allowed us to expand our products to the markets of Russia, Europe and a number of other regions. Besides, 60,745 certificates were issued for the export of products compared to 48,906 in 2020,” he noted.

Growth of the certificates’ number shows an increase in export potential of Azerbaijan, the service’s head further said.

Moreover, in 2021, the Antimonopoly Service accredited 113 entities. The Azerbaijani accreditation will be recognized in all countries, added Abbasbayli.