ATA Platform holds meeting on “Zangezur Economic Corridor: Opportunities & Risks”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A meeting on “Zangezur Economic Corridor: Opportunities & Risks” was held by ATA Platform with the support of “Lodestar Ship Management” company in Ankara with the participation of media representatives, Trend reports with reference to ATA Platform.

The importance of the opening of the Zangezur corridor, which is expected to make a great contribution to international trade, was emphasized in terms of regional economic development. The approaches and geopolitical interests of the relevant actors regarding the corridor were discussed. Potential of the Zangezur corridor in terms of establishing contact between the Caspian and the Mediterranean Seas and the opportunities it offers for the Turkish maritime sector were also discussed.

Finally, ATA Platform; proposed to organize an international “ZANGEZUR ECONOMIC FORUM” under the auspices of Azerbaijan, in which business people, officials and experts from the countries of the region would participate.