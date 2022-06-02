Baku Steel Company participates in the International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (PHOTO)

Baku Steel Company CJSC is participating in the 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition held at the Baku Expo Center as part of the Baku Energy Week from June 1 to 3.

The company has a large stand at the exhibition. Samples of the company's high-quality square and round billets, as well as high-pressure seamless pipes used in oil and gas production projects, a range of construction re-bars, as well as wire rods, shaped castings etc. are demonstrated at BSC stand.

Since the early times of the exhibition, representatives of local and foreign companies and their distributors, as well as representatives of various organizations have shown interest in the stand of Baku Steel Company. At the same time, regular business (B2B) meetings and negotiations are held.

It should be reminded that products of Baku Steel Company, which managed to become a well-known brand not only in Azerbaijan but also in the whole region for more than 20 years of its existence, are sold in great demand in the local market and exported to more than 20 countries across Europe, America and Asia.