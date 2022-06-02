ACWA Power to continue supporting Azerbaijan on its transition to green energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. ACWA Power will continue to support Azerbaijan on its transition path to green energy, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of ACWA Power Company Clive Turton said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"ACWA Power is pleased to support Azerbaijan on its path to the development of green energy," Turton said.

According to him, rich natural resources, and great potential on shelves give Azerbaijan the opportunity to successfully develop in this sector.

"ACWA Power will help Azerbaijan reduce carbon emissions, use renewable energy sources (RES) for industrial needs, reduce dependence on fossil fuels for electricity generation and expand other potential opportunities," Turton added.