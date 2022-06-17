Nar store opens in Agjabadi after renovation (PHOTO)

The next store of "Nar", which stands out particularly in the regions of Azerbaijan, has opened in Agjabadi district. Customers can subscribe to Nar services and perform various account operations easily in the store with a new concept.

Based on its customer-oriented business policy, Nar is renovating existing stores and opening new ones across the country. These stores not only provide subscription services, but also sell phones and accessories. Updated with a single concept, Nar stores offer the standard procedure and response to every visitor, regardless of location.

It should be noted that the process of renovation started last year and is expected to continue in 2022. The vast majority of stores to be renovated cover the regions.

Azerfon (Nar trademark) started operating on March 21, 2007 and in a short period of time became one of the leading companies in the field of telecommunications in Azerbaijan. The company is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 3 years.