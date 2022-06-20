...
Azerbaijan allocates additional funds for restoration of its liberated territories

20 June 2022
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The value of funds for the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in Second Karabakh War in 2020] is being increased, amendment to the Law ‘On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022’ said, Trend reports.

According to amendment, an additional of 470 million manat ($276.4 million) is proposed for the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories this year.

Before the amendment the Law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" provided for the allocation of 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion) for these purposes.

