Azerbaijan determines tariff rates for gasoline, diesel fuel supplies (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Azerbaijan has determined the tariff rates for the gasoline and diesel fuel supplies following the Tariff (Price) Council's meeting, where SOCAR's relevant statement has been considered, Trend reports.

The tariff change will not affect the retail prices for gasoline and diesel fuel.

According to the Council's decision, the wholesale tariff (including the delivery tariff) for petroleum products was introduced considering all costs related to transporting to the retail sale place. Since the supply tariff includes both the costs of storage and transportation to wholesale points, and the cost of delivery to retail outlets, this resulted in disputes and violations of financial discipline depending on the type of services provided between entities.

In this regard, relevant analytical activities was carried out over the past period, and it was considered useful to change the tariff chain, keeping the retail tariff for gasoline and diesel fuel at the same level – 1.0 manat/liter and 0.80 manat/ liter, and set supply rates for wholesale and retail trade, separately.

The tariff for the wholesale supply of gasoline and diesel fuel is set at 20 manat ($11.77) per ton, the filling station margin – at 108 manat ($63.59) per ton, and the tariff for the mentioned product transport through pipes – at 3 manat ($1.76) per ton.

Taking into account that proposals of the Ministries of Finance and Economy, submitted to the government on allocating subsidies to cover the costs for supplying petroleum products to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in order to implement a unified tariff policy in the country, the tariffs approved by the decision will enter into effective from the same date as the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on financing issues.