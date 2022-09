BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The revenues and expenses of Azerbaijan's population is projected to grow in 2023 and in the next three years, Trend reports citing the Finance Ministry's statement regarding the preliminary indicators of the consolidated and state budgets for 2023.

According to forecasts, the population's income will reach 91.9 billion manat ($53.99 billion), whereas expenditures will stand at 89.2 billion manat ($52.4 billion) in 2026.